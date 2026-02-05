North Indians sell 'pani puri' here, we send kids to US: TN minister's jibe fuels North-South poll fire DMK Spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah affirmed, "All honest work carries dignity—no grudge against Hindi speakers or their jobs." He pivoted to critique the Centre: "Tamil Nadu's two-language formula delivered English skills.

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam's inflammatory remarks mocking North Indian migrants as "pani puri sellers" and "table cleaners" have exploded into a national row, rekindling Hindi imposition fears and regional divides just weeks before state assembly elections.

Panneerselvam's shocking attack on Hindi-only migrants

At a Chengalpattu event, Panneerselvam contrasted Tamil Nadu's two-language policy (Tamil + English) with northern states' alleged Hindi focus. "North Indians, knowing only Hindi, flood here for menial jobs- cleaning tables, construction labor, pani puri stalls- lacking opportunities back home," he sneered. "But our kids, mastering English, jet off to the US or London, earning crores."

He credited the policy for Tamil youth's global edge, slamming the Centre's three-language formula as a barrier.

DMK damage control: Dignity in labour, defense of two-language policy

DMK swiftly responded and Spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah stressed, "Every legal job has dignity- we're not against Hindi speakers or their work." He reframed it as a jab at the Centre: "Our two-language system unlocked English proficiency, global jobs, and growth. Hindi states lag without it."

MP TR Baalu claimed misquoting: "Panneerselvam is responsible- he said nothing against North Indians." Industries Minister TRB Rajaa added nuance, "We welcome Hindi, German, Japanese speakers- Tamil Nadu protects Tamil but embraces all."

Anti-Hindi riots echo in poll season

The outburst revives Tamil Nadu's scars- 1930s/1960s riots against "Hindi imposition." The state sticks to Tamil-English in schools, per Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, It preserves heritage while enabling global reach. The 2019 NEP's three-language push (adding Hindi) sparked fury; Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan insists: "No imposition- just balancing foreign over-reliance with roots."

With DMK eyeing a second term (allied tenuously with Congress) against AIADMK-BJP, language is prime campaign fodder.

BJP allies, North leaders slam "second-class" slur

Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused "divide-and-rule" tactics, "They split on language, caste, region—NDA unites via Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha hailed migrants, "Bihar-UP workers prop up southern economies- if they stopped a day, it'd collapse. Congress allies always saw us as second-rate." Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash condemned: "Unfit for politicians- unity must prevail."

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad called it "national insult": "Unity in diversity is Bharat's soul. North gave PMs like Modi- such talk endangers harmony." Congress MP Tariq Anwar downplayed: "No insult intended- migration from Bihar is rampant; we all acknowledge it."