North East COVID-19 Update: 34 coronavirus cases reported; Assam emerges as epicentre

As many as 34 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the North-East states thus far. As per the latest figures, Assam has emerged as the epicentre in the North East with 29 cases out of the total 34. There has also been one death reported in Assam. Apart from Assam, Manipur has 2 COVID-19 cases while Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh has one case each.

So far, no COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Earlier, a 65-year-old retired BSF personnel succumbed to the illness in Assam, which was the first death reported from the North East states.

