Noida: Woman kills daughter, commits suicide hours after husband jumped in front of metro train

Image Source : INDIA TV Woman kills daughter, commits suicide hours after husband jumped in front of metro train

A woman in Noida committed suicide after killing her 5-year-old daughter at her residence in Noida Sector 128 on Friday evening. Hours before her suicide, the woman's husband had died by jumping in front of the Delhi metro train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station.

Hailing from Chennai, 33-year-old Bharat J used to live with his wife Sriranjani and 5-year-old daughter Jayashritha at JP Pavallion, Noida Sector 128, Uttar Pradesh.

After the incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, Bharat was rushed to the RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police informed his wife and daughter about his demise.

Later in the evening, Sriranjani hung herself and her daughter from the ceiling fan in the apartment. Police recovered the bodies from their residence.

The cause of the double suicide case is uncertain. The investigation of the case is underway.

