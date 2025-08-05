Unemployed Noida man checks bank account, sees whopping Rs 11 lakh crore amount - What happened next An unemployed man received a message stating that a 36-digit amount had been transferred to his bank account, a sum worth billions of rupees. The police and the Income Tax Department have launched an investigation into the matter.

Noida:

A bizarre and astonishing case has emerged from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. A resident of the Unchi Dankaur village named Deepak got the shock of his life as he checked his bank account to find that an astronomical sum of over Rs 11.13 lakh crore had been credited to his Kotak Mahindra Bank account, which would make him the richest ever-man on the planet.

According to the message which Deepak received on Friday, August 1, the total amount credited was a staggering Rs 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 (1 septillion trillion) - an amount so massive that it defies comprehension. What makes the case even more unusual is that Deepak is unemployed and had only opened the bank account two months ago.

The truth: Technical glitch

The strange occurrence caused a stir in the local area, prompting immediate intervention from both the Greater Noida police and the Income Tax Department. According to Dhanaura Police Station officials, a technical glitch in the NAVI UPI app appears to have caused the app to erroneously display such an inflated account balance. They clarified that this was likely due to a bug and only appeared within the NAVI app interface.

Police confirmed that upon logging into his account through the PhonePe application, Deepak’s current balance showed as zero. Further, an official bank statement was obtained via email, which also confirmed nil balance in the account.

Deepak, who reportedly lost both of his parents recently and is currently unemployed, had opened the Kotak Mahindra Bank account just two months ago. He used it for small transactions via UPI. The sudden receipt of a message claiming that billions had been deposited left him shocked.

Account frozen for investigation

On Saturday, Deepak visited the bank after receiving the message. He was informed that his account had been frozen. However, the bank did not provide any explanation regarding the origin of the alleged funds. Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department is continuing its investigation to determine the source of the abnormal amount.

This incident has drawn widespread attention and raised questions about technical reliability in digital banking platforms.

Report from Rahul Thakur