Image Source : PTI Noida: Drunk man falls asleep in car with AC on, found dead

A man, who appeared to have fallen asleep in his car under the influence of alcohol with the AC on, was found dead in his vehicle, the police said on Monday. The body of the man, identified as Sundar Pandit, was found by his brother on Sunday but the family did not lodge any complaint alleging any mischief in the death, they said.

The man died by apparently inhaling poisonous gases like Carbon Monoxide emanating from the car's engine and sucked inside the vehicle's cabin by the AC, they said.

"Sundar Pandit lived in Barola village. He had another home in Sector 107, where he had come on the weekend," a police spokesperson said.

"His family members told police that he was a habitual alcoholic. He slept inside his car, which was parked in the basement on Saturday night in an inebriated condition," he added.

"Next morning Mr Pandit's brother found him unconscious in the car and immediately took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead," the spokesperson said.

Family members have cremated the body and performed his funeral, according to officials of the local police station.

No complaint has been made with the police, who have on their own taken note of the incident and gathered basic information related to the matter, the officials said.

