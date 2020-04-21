Tuesday, April 21, 2020
     
Noida Published on: April 21, 2020 11:15 IST
Noida coronavirus cases rise to 100; COVID-19 hotspots increased to 30 | Full List

Coronavirus cases in Noida have risen to 100. While 38 out of these 100 people have recovered, treatment is still underway for the rest of the 62 patients.  Earlier, two more cases of the coronavirus were reported from Noida including a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8 and a 40-year-old man from Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82. 

The number of hotspots in the city has now been increased to 30. 

Full List of Hotspots

No.

Coronavirus Containment Zones / Hotspots in Noida

1

Supertech Capetown sector 74

2

Sector 27, Sector 28

3

Sector 44, Noida

4

Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A

5

Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village

6

Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village

7

ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida

8

Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida

9

Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

10

Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida

11

Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida

12

Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri

13

Sector 37, Noida

14

Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar

15

Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida

16

Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16

17

Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida,

18

Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida

19

Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida

20

Designer Park Sector 62, Noida

21

14th Avenue Gaur City

22

Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida

23

Eta-1 Greater Noida

24

Sector 50 Noida

25

Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida

26

Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida

27

Gamma 1, Greater Noida

28

Sector 20, Noida

29

Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82

30 

Eicher Village, Greater Noida

 

