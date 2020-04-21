Noida coronavirus cases rise to 100; COVID-19 hotspots increased to 30 | Full List

Coronavirus cases in Noida have risen to 100. While 38 out of these 100 people have recovered, treatment is still underway for the rest of the 62 patients. Earlier, two more cases of the coronavirus were reported from Noida including a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8 and a 40-year-old man from Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82.

The number of hotspots in the city has now been increased to 30.

Full List of Hotspots

No. Coronavirus Containment Zones / Hotspots in Noida 1 Supertech Capetown sector 74 2 Sector 27, Sector 28 3 Sector 44, Noida 4 Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A 5 Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village 6 Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village 7 ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida 8 Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida 9 Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida 10 Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida 11 Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida 12 Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri 13 Sector 37, Noida 14 Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar 15 Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida 16 Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16 17 Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida, 18 Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida 19 Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida 20 Designer Park Sector 62, Noida 21 14th Avenue Gaur City 22 Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida 23 Eta-1 Greater Noida 24 Sector 50 Noida 25 Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida 26 Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida 27 Gamma 1, Greater Noida 28 Sector 20, Noida 29 Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82 30 Eicher Village, Greater Noida

