Noida coronavirus cases rise to 100; COVID-19 hotspots increased to 30 | Full List

Coronavirus cases in Noida have risen to 100. While 38 out of these 100 people have recovered, treatment is still underway for the rest of the 62 patients. Earlier, two more cases of the coronavirus were reported from Noida including a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8 and a 40-year-old man from Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82.
The number of hotspots in the city has now been increased to 30.
Full List of Hotspots
|
No.
|
Coronavirus Containment Zones / Hotspots in Noida
|
1
|
Supertech Capetown sector 74
|
2
|
Sector 27, Sector 28
|
3
|
Sector 44, Noida
|
4
|
Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A
|
5
|
Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
|
6
|
Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village
|
7
|
ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida
|
8
|
Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida
|
9
|
Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
|
10
|
Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
|
11
|
Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
|
12
|
Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri
|
13
|
Sector 37, Noida
|
14
|
Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar
|
15
|
Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida
|
16
|
Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16
|
17
|
Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida,
|
18
|
Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
|
19
|
Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida
|
20
|
Designer Park Sector 62, Noida
|
21
|
14th Avenue Gaur City
|
22
|
Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida
|
23
|
Eta-1 Greater Noida
|
24
|
Sector 50 Noida
|
25
|
Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida
|
26
|
Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida
|
27
|
Gamma 1, Greater Noida
|
28
|
Sector 20, Noida
|
29
|
Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82
|
30
|
Eicher Village, Greater Noida