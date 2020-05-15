Image Source : AP Noida to have two types of containment zones. Check revised list

The authorities in Noida have revised the coronavirus containment zones in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. As per latest notice issued, containment activities in all Noida containment zones shall end 21 days after the date of sampling of the latest coronavirus case.

The number of days has been decreased from 28 to 21. The Noida authorities have also 'removed sealing' of all such containment zones.

"All such de sealed areas shall be supervised from time to time by the medical teams and they shall carry such containment activities, as they deem necessary, up to 28 days after the latest negative case," the notice said.

Containment zones revised pic.twitter.com/cDzIP5BdA8 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 14, 2020

Containment zones in Noida have now been divided into 2 categories.

Category 1: One COVID-19 Positive Case In The Area

Parasvnath Prestige Sector 93A

Sector 122 Noida

Village Tilapta Greater Noida

Village Chipyana Buzurg Noida

Village Salapur

Sector 7 Noida

Ajnara Daffodh Sector 137

Village Surajpur

Village Tugalpur

Village Chaprauli Sector 168 Noida

Village Dadupur

Jal Vayu Vihar Greater Noida

NCR City Village Girdharpur Near Chaprola

Chi-2 Greater Noida

Yakubpur Noida Sector 83

Malakpur Surajpur​

Category 2: More Than One COVID-19 Positive Case

Sector 8 Noida

Sector 5 Noida

Sector 9 Noida

Sector 10 Noida

Sector 15 Noida

Sector 19 Noida

Chaudra Village Sector 22 Noida

Sector 30 Noida

Nithari Sector 31 Noida

Sector 45, Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony

Sector 55 Noida

Village Mamura Sector 66 Noida

Skytech Mattrott Sector 76 Noida

Ace Golf Shire Sector 150 Noida

Village Bisrakh Greater Noida

Nat Madhya Near CNG Pump Greater Noida

PI IST and PI IST Advocate Colony Greater Noida

Jonchana Jewar

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage