Noida to have two types of containment zones. Check revised list

The authorities in Noida have revised the coronavirus containment zones in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. As per latest notice issued, containment activities in all Noida containment zones shall end 21 days after the date of sampling of the latest coronavirus case.
The number of days has been decreased from 28 to 21. The Noida authorities have also 'removed sealing' of all such containment zones.
"All such de sealed areas shall be supervised from time to time by the medical teams and they shall carry such containment activities, as they deem necessary, up to 28 days after the latest negative case," the notice said.
Containment zones revised pic.twitter.com/cDzIP5BdA8— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 14, 2020
Containment zones in Noida have now been divided into 2 categories.
Category 1: One COVID-19 Positive Case In The Area
- Parasvnath Prestige Sector 93A
- Sector 122 Noida
- Village Tilapta Greater Noida
- Village Chipyana Buzurg Noida
- Village Salapur
- Sector 7 Noida
- Ajnara Daffodh Sector 137
- Village Surajpur
- Village Tugalpur
- Village Chaprauli Sector 168 Noida
- Village Dadupur
- Jal Vayu Vihar Greater Noida
- NCR City Village Girdharpur Near Chaprola
- Chi-2 Greater Noida
- Yakubpur Noida Sector 83
- Malakpur Surajpur
Category 2: More Than One COVID-19 Positive Case
- Sector 8 Noida
- Sector 5 Noida
- Sector 9 Noida
- Sector 10 Noida
- Sector 15 Noida
- Sector 19 Noida
- Chaudra Village Sector 22 Noida
- Sector 30 Noida
- Nithari Sector 31 Noida
- Sector 45, Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony
- Sector 55 Noida
- Village Mamura Sector 66 Noida
- Skytech Mattrott Sector 76 Noida
- Ace Golf Shire Sector 150 Noida
- Village Bisrakh Greater Noida
- Nat Madhya Near CNG Pump Greater Noida
- PI IST and PI IST Advocate Colony Greater Noida
- Jonchana Jewar