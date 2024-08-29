No salary, perks for Himachal MLAs, including CM, for 2 months, says Sukhu amid economic crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that out of the about Rs 9042 crore of PDNA, the central government has not sent any amount to the state.

Amid the dwindling economic situation in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said there will be no salary, perks for Himachal MLAs, including CM, for 2 months. "After discussing in the cabinet, all the members of the cabinet decided that until the state sees good improvement in the coming times, we will not take any salary, nor TA, nor DA for 2 months... This is just a small amount, but it is a symbolic amount,” Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

He said in a post in X, "We have taken a decisive step for the economic interests of the state. We must always put the bright future of the state before our personal gains."

"I have full faith that all of you honourable public representatives will also join us in this noble work and will voluntarily support this important decision of delaying your salaries and allowances. This is not just our responsibility, but will also be a symbol of our true service and loyalty towards every citizen of the state", the post further added.

Sukhu also laid out a statement on the financial condition of the state during the third day of the monsoon session of the Assembly and claimed that the funds from the Union Government had not reached the state.

"The financial condition of the state is not good. There are many reasons for this. The Revenue deficit grant, which was Rs 8,058 crore, has been reduced to Rs 6258 crore. Next year, in 2025-26 it will be further reduced by Rs 3000 crore to Rs 3257 crore", the CM said in a statement.

He also added that the amount for the NPS contribution from the PDRDA has not reached the state government. Moreover, the CM claims that the GST compensation for the state has been stopped after 2022.

"NPS contribution of around Rs 9,200 crore from the PFRDA has not been received from the Union government. GST compensation has been stopped since 2022, and because of that around Rs 2500-3000 has been reduced for the state. Because of OPS, the state's borrowing has been reduced by around Rs 2000 crore too. It is not easy to get ahead of these problems," the statement read.

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister also hit out against the previous BJP state government, saying, "The state's situation is not good, and if anyone is responsible for this, it is the previous BJP government. They had received around Rs 10,000 crore from the revenue deficit grant according to the 15 Finance Commission, and since then this grant has been reducing.”