No radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan: IAEA Social media is rife with speculation suggesting that Pakistan's nuclear facilities may have suffered damage, allegedly leading to radiation leakage.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the global nuclear watchdog, has confirmed that there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan during the recent military conflict with India.

The IAEA's statement came in response to widespread claims circulating on social media that Pakistan's nuclear facilities were targeted and damaged by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," an IAEA spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Following Indian strikes on Sargodha air base, social media is abuzz with speculations that Pakistan's nuclear facilities sustained some damage, resulting in a nuclear radiation. The locals had also claimed to have seen smoke rising near the Kirana Hills.

India denied targeting Kirana Hills

Earlier, Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, in a press conference on May 12, had denied reports that claimed India targeted Kirana Hills, saying, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it. And we have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there."

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

The distance between Sargodha Air Base and the Kirana Hills is about 18 to 20 kilometres. If the entrances of underground storage bunkers are closed, the expert said Pakistan would find it difficult to take its nuclear arsenal out, including fissile material and warheads.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between the two nations. He said India's military action was in the conventional domain and denied speculation about a nuclear war.

