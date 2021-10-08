Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) No quick fix solutions to Congress' deep-rooted problems: Prashant Kishor on Lakhimpur Kheri rant

In a message for the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday said those looking for a quick revival of the grand old party-led opposition following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for a big disappointment as there are no quick fix solutions to the "deep-rooted problems" of the party.

Kishor's tweet comes in the backdrop of days of speculation that he was in talks with the Gandhi family and was set to join the Congress.

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment," Kishor said on his Twitter handle.

"Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," he said.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily had last month voiced strong support for Kishor's induction into the Congress and said those opposing his entry into the party were "anti-reform". Though there has been speculation both within and outside the Congress over Kishor's likely admission into the party, there has been no official word indicating his entry.

Kishor's tweet is being viewed by many as an indication that things may not be working out between him and the party leadership.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

