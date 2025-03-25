No grudge against those who sought to undermine me: Narinder Batra after Delhi court closes case against him The statement from Narinder Batra comes after the Delhi court accepted the closure report of the CBI in a corruption case against him. While hearing of the matter, special judge Mukesh Kumar accepted the police report, saying he was satisfied with the probe carried out by the investigating team.

A day after the Delhi court accepted a closure report of the CBI in a corruption case against former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra, he said he holds no grudge against those who sought to undermine him, as he had no political godfathers. "In our system, it is often said that one cannot dream big without strong backing. However, I have always believed in hard work, integrity, and dedication," he said.

The judge also took on record the complainant's submission that he had no objection if the court accepted the report. "The IO has investigated the matter in detail, and there is no doubt on any point regarding the investigation which has been carried out by the IO to the queries raised by this court," the judge said.

Reacting to the development, Narinder Batra said he was the only individual in the world to hold all four positions simultaneously—an honour and responsibility that he bore with utmost sincerity and commitment as an Indian and a passionate advocate for sports.

"My journey in sports administration was driven by my own efforts, relentless hard work, and unwavering dedication. Achievements such as India's bronze medal after 41 years in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's participation in a record 18 out of 32 sporting events, and securing a historic 7 medals were not mere coincidences. These were the result of meticulous planning, strategic execution, and collective efforts among all stakeholders. From 2009 to 2022, I dedicated 18 hours a day, seven days a week, to advancing Indian sports, and I take immense pride in what was accomplished during this period," he said.

Batra further added that he was fortunate to serve during a time when, for the first time, India had a Prime Minister who genuinely values sports, prioritises athlete welfare, advocates for gender balance in sports, and is committed to building world-class sports infrastructure.

“As I said at the outset, I harbor no ill will against anyone. I believe that destiny has its own course, and I accept mine with grace. May God bless those who have supported me, and may He also bless those who opposed me and worked for my ouster,” he added.

It should be noted that the CBI closure report followed a two-year probe in the case registered in May last year and found no evidence of any wrongdoing against the accused persons.

The CBI registered the FIR in July, 2022, after a three-month long preliminary inquiry report found prima facie material indicating "the commissions of cognisable offences" relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and corruption against Batra.

Some officials of Hockey India, including its Executive Director Srivastava, former president Rajinder Singh and former secretary general Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, were also booked.

The CBI could not find enough evidence against Batra, Singh, Ahmad and Srivastava after over two years of investigation to file a chargesheet, the CBI said.

The case arose from a complaint alleging that Batra had got his office in the IOA Bhawan renovated in violation of norms.

The FIR alleged the accused "executed the work of renovation and furnishing of the office of the president of IOA without prior approval of the executive board of Hockey India".

It was further alleged that records were fabricated and falsified to justify and cover up the fraudulent expenditure at the approval stage.