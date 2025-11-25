'No cause for concern': Centre on Ethiopian volcanic ash in Indian airspace, says flight ops running smoothly Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

India’s aviation ministry said on Tuesday that flight operations across the country remain smooth and stable despite precautionary rerouting caused by volcanic ash drifting from Ethiopia, and reassured passengers that there is no cause for concern.

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it has been working closely with Air Traffic Control, the India Meteorological Department, airlines and the Airports Authority of India after the 23 November eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud.

The Airports Authority of India has already issued the necessary NOTAM, and all affected flights have been updated in real time, the ministry said.

“Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precautionary measure. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety," the ministry added.

Ash cloud to exit Indian skies by evening

The India Meteorological Department said the volcanic ash plume is likely to clear Indian airspace by 7:30 pm on Tuesday. After briefly affecting flight paths on Monday, the ash cloud is now moving away from the subcontinent.

“The clouds are moving towards China and will exit India by this evening," said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The plume entered Gujarat on Monday before spreading across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Haryana and Punjab overnight.

How the ash reached India

The disturbance originates from the sudden eruption of Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region, which became active on Sunday after almost ten thousand years of dormancy.

The eruption sent ash up to fourteen kilometres, or forty five thousand feet, into the atmosphere.

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre reported that explosive activity began around 8:30 am GMT on Sunday, with a large ash plume continuing to drift towards northern India even after the eruption had subsided.

High altitude winds carried the cloud across the Red Sea, Yemen and Oman before it travelled across the Arabian Sea into western India.

Alerts at airports

Airports across the country have been advised to stay alert and check runways and aprons for ash deposits, which can be hazardous for aircraft engines and ground operations.

Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air and KLM have adjusted routes and schedules in response to the shifting wind patterns. IndiGo’s Kannur to Abu Dhabi flight, 6E 1433, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday, while another Indian carrier operating into Abu Dhabi carried out extensive engine checks before returning, according to ANI.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a detailed advisory after the ash plume entered Gujarat and continued eastward across Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, leading to precautionary flight changes across several sectors.

Despite the temporary disruptions, authorities say conditions are improving quickly, with better visibility and clearer airspace expected by Tuesday evening.

