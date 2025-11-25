Will the ash from Ethiopia volcano eruption affect AQI in Delhi? Here's what IMD says The ash plume reached Delhi around 11 pm on Monday and moved over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. The India Meteorological Department says the cloud will shift towards China next and is expected to leave India by Tuesday evening.

The ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted on Sunday morning for the first time in nearly twelve thousand years, drifted towards India and swept across the northwestern regions on Monday night, disrupting flight operations in several major cities with the DGCA issuing an advisory.

The ash plume reached Delhi around 11 pm on Monday and moved over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. The India Meteorological Department says the cloud will shift towards China next and is expected to leave India by 14:00 GMT, which is 7:30 pm local time, on Tuesday.

Although the ash cloud has reduced visibility and affected air traffic, it has not changed air quality levels in Delhi.

Will the Ethiopian volcano ash impact Delhi's AQI?

Speaking about the ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi eruption reaching India, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the IMD, says, "The impact of this volcanic ash is being seen only in the upper troposphere, and it is affecting the flight operations. It has no impact on air quality and weather. Our estimate is that this volcanic ash will completely move towards China by evening."

Environmental expert Vimlendu Jha also said the ash cloud will not "immediately impact" Delhi's AQI. He told ANI that the overall effect of the eruption of the long dormant Ethiopian volcano will appear in the form of ash clouds and will not immediately influence Delhi's AQI.

Delhi AQI today

Even as the ash cloud passed over Delhi on Monday night, the capital's air quality stayed close to the severe category. At 8 am, the overall AQI was 362, which falls under the very poor category.

By 2 pm, Delhi's AQI stood at 356, again in the very poor category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.