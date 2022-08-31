Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Get-together of two daydreamers': BJP's Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar-KCR meet

Highlights BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Telangana CM KCR and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

He said their meeting scheduled for today is a "get-together of two daydreamers".

Nitish Kumar-KCR meet: Ahead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's meeting with Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao today, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at both, saying their meeting scheduled for Wednesday is a "get-together of two daydreamers".

Taking a swipe at the meeting, Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and "desiring to become prime minister of the country".

Telangana CM Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Wednesday and meet Kumar as both leaders aspire to build a united front against the BJP's hegemony. KCR will also be paying cheques of compensation to family members of soldiers who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

"It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader told reporters.

He dubbed the meeting the "latest comedy show of opposition unity." Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar again switched sides, joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sushil Modi was a deputy chief minister for more than a decade with Kumar as the chief minister in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar.

Rao's proposed visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M), and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.' Earlier this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here.

According to an official release, the Chief Ministers of both the states will discuss national politics on the occasion. Rao will also provide financial aid to the kin of 12 workers from Bihar, who died in a fire accident here recently.

(PTI Inputs)

Latest India News