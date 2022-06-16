Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Send pic of wrongly-parked vehicle and get rewarded, offers Union minister Nitin Gadkari

You may soon get a reward of Rs 500 by just sending a photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle. Yes, You heard it right!

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is contemplating legislation to curb the practice of wrongly parked vehicles on streets, which often results in the clogging of roads. Once this becomes reality, a person sending photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle may get a reward of Rs 500 in case the fine works out to be Rs 1,000. The minister regretted that the people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, instead, their vehicles occupy the road.

"Main ek kanoon laane wala hun ki road par jo vehicle khadi karega, uska joh mobile se photo nikal kar bhejega, usko agar Rs 1,000 fine hoga, toh Rs 500 photo nikalane wale ko milega. Toh parking ka problem solve ho jayega (I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle will get Rs 500 if the total fine works out to be Rs 1,000. Then the problem of parking will be solved)," he said.

In a lighter vein, he said, "My cook in Nagpur also owns two second hand vehicles...Now, a family of four members has six vehicles. It appears that Delhiites are lucky people as we have made road for parking of their vehicles...Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their vehicles on streets".

Gadkari is known for his frank views, earlier, BJP MP from Ujjain, Anil Firojiya claimed that he reduced 15 kg weight. He said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had challenged him that funds for development works would be only allocated to him if he loses weight. Accepting his offer, he demanded the sum for losing 15 kgs in four months.

