Nitin Gadkari on polls: 'Uddhav's ideology on Hindutva is very different from Bal Thackeray's' | EXCLUSIVE

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is going to come back in full majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. Maharashtra is scheduled to vote on November 20 and results will be out on November 23. He also criticised the Congress for painting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wrong picture. He also added that he is not scared of political outcomes and is goal-oriented.

On Uddhav Thackeray

"The ideologies that Bala Saheb Thackeray had on Hindutva is very different from that of Uddhav's take on Hindutva. Our alliance was with the Bala Saheb's Shiv Sena's based on Hindutva.Nowadays politics of convenience has overpowered politics of conviction."

On vote jihaad and conversion

"When someone's religion is converted by force, when someone's religion is converted on the basis of money in tribal and forest areas, then there is opposition to it. Some girls are lured, converted and then married, and this is wrong. Congress has created the perception that Bharatiya Janata Party is against secularism and Muslims." On vote jihad, he said, "I have not heard the speech of Devendra Fadnavis and he does not think that he can say something like that."

"Due to the incidents that have happened in Bangladesh, the possibility of foreign citizens coming into the country is increasing. People of Bangladesh have already reached many places. Terrorism is on the rise again in Kashmir. Every citizen of the country, irrespective of his religion or religion, is called an Indian outside. We are not anti Muslims and last Marathi, Indians are one and Indians should remain one. These things have been said in the spirit that if Indians remain united, our borders will remain safe."