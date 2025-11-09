Nitin Gadkari jokes bureaucrats love files more than their wives, urges quick decisions | Video Union Minister Nitin Gadkari humorously recalled an incident during which he asked a senior official why he loved files more than his wife, illustrating how this attachment to files leads to unnecessary delays.

Mumbai:

During the 25th Foundation Day of the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took a humorous yet pointed dig at government officials, advising them to avoid piling up files. Gadkari joked that 'officials love their files even more than their spouses', often keeping them under wraps without making decisions. He encouraged them to either approve or reject files quickly rather than leaving them pending indefinitely, questioning the benefit of such delays.

Candid anecdotes and calls for prompt decisions

Citing a personal incident, Gadkari recalled asking a senior official why he loved files more than his wife, highlighting how such infatuation leads to unnecessary delays. He urged officials to recognize the importance of timely decision-making, emphasizing that delays cause harm and hinder progress.

Emphasis on responsibility and sensitivity to public concerns

Gadkari also acknowledged the struggles of contractors and entrepreneurs who work with limited resources and face long delays due to bureaucratic red tape. While urging officials to adhere strictly to rules, he stressed the necessity of making decisions promptly. He concluded by reminding officers to take action- whether collecting taxes or conducting raids- but never to forget the critical importance of timely decisions, as delays only cause greater damage.