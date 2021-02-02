No prestige issue, Rahul Gandhi should offer solution, if he has: Nitin Gadkari on farmers protest

Image Source : INDIA TV VIDEO GRAB Nitin Gadkari slams Congress for spreading lies on farm laws

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress and other opposition parties for spreading lies over the new farm laws that are at the heart of farmers' protest. Speaking on India TV's special show Budget Sammelan 2021, Gadkari said that the Modi government is committed to help the farmers and that all issues can be resolved through talks.

"There is no prestige issue," he replied to a question and appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to come forward for discussing the grievances.

"If he (Rahul Gandhi) has some solution to offer, he must come and discuss," the Union minister said. "The Congress has not been able to convince people over farm laws, hence it is confusing them".

Gadkari said that the Congress party has every right to question the government's policies, but "it should not play politics over issues concerning the common man and poor".

"The farm laws are not against the farmers," he asserted. "The Modi government wants to improve the condition of farmers and increase their earnings."

To a question related to Red Fort rampage on January 26, Gadkari replied: "Whatever happened in Delhi at Red Fort was definitely a political conspiracy. There are some anti-national elements that have infiltrated the farm protests. The farm protests have lost credibility after January 26 violence."

Gadkari further commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that aims to widen new opportunities for growth. He said that the budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country.

Gadkari rubbished opposition's charge that the government is selling the country's assets. He said that the country's growth is directly related to industries.

"We are undertaking several big infra projects and aim to build world-class infrastructure in the country. I can assure you that India's infrastructure will be similar to countries like US, Japan etc. in the coming years. Nobody can accuse the Modi government of any corruption," he said.

The vehicle scrappage policy announced in the Budget, he said, will be a win-win solution for all and will help in fighting pollution.

To a question about attacks on opposition leaders in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee government, he said that political violence is not acceptable in a democracy.

"Whatever is happening in Bengal is sad. Political ideologies may be different, and everyone has the right to express them but bloodshed in the name of politics has no place," he said.

