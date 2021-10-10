Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'If shops are force-closed...': Nitesh Rane warns Maharashtra govt's bandh call over Lakhimpur violence

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday warned the Maharashtra government over the bandh called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and said that no shops should be closed by force. He added that the law and order will take responsibility if anybody is forced in the state.

The minister further said that the MVA karyakartas will have to face BJP karyakartas if the shops are forcefully closed down.

"If shopkeepers r “forced” to close shops Tom by any of the MVA karyakartas.. they will have to face bjp karyakartas! Police shud ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility!!," Nitesh Rane said on Twitter.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate with full force in the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra to protest against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The shutdown has been called by the ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Latest India News