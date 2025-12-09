Nishikant Dubey counters Rahul Gandhi, cites emergency era to reject 'RSS capture' charge amid SIR debate A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Congress of weakening institutions during the Emergency while rejecting Rahul Gandhi's claim of "RSS capture". Dubey cited past constitutional amendments and appointments to counter the Opposition’s allegations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday accused the Congress of systematically subverting key constitutional institutions through amendments carried out in the 1970s, strongly rejecting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claim that national institutions have been "captured by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)". His remarks came during the Lok Sabha discussion on electoral reforms, turning the debate sharply confrontational.

Emergency amendments under scanner

Dubey referred to the 1976 Swaran Singh Committee and the subsequent 42nd Constitutional Amendment, arguing that it significantly weakened institutional autonomy during the Emergency. He alleged that even the office of the President was reduced to a ceremonial role by Congress-led amendments. "In 1976, the Swaran Singh Committee was made, and they finished all institutions, which they are trying to do today too. In the Constitution, President is mentioned 121 times and you will be surprised that with 1 amendment, Congress finished all the powers of the President. The President became a rubber stamp. Whatever the Cabinet will say, the President will approve, the institution was finished," Dubey said.

Response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Dubey's speech followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the House, where the Congress leader alleged that several institutions, including the Election Commission, investigative agencies and bureaucracy, had been "captured". "The capture of the intelligence agencies, we have the Home Minister sitting here, the capture of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income Tax Department and the systematic placement of bureaucrats who favour their ideology and attack the opposition and anybody who chooses to oppose the RSS," Gandhi had said.

Charges of 'vote chori' countered

Rubbishing Gandhi's accusations, Dubey alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had undermined democratic processes, including the appointment of the Chief Justice of India, after an adverse court verdict. "Indira Gandhi did vote chori in this, won the Raebareli elections, and when the Court judgement came, then the party set up such a situation that they bypassed 3 judges to make a Chief Justice who was on his post for 8.5 years," Dubey said.

Election Commission appointments questioned

Targeting Congress' claims about the Election Commission being compromised, Dubey cited instances where former Election Commissioners were given government positions post-retirement. "They talk about Election Commission, the country's first Election Commissioner, Sukumar Sen, when he retires, he is made the ambassador of Sudan. VS Ramadevi, after retirement, becomes the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. TN Seshan was made a candidate against the BJP in Gujarat after his retirement. After MS Gill retired, he served as a union minister for over 10 years and remained in parliament. What Election Commission are you talking about? What fairness are you talking about?" he said.

Referring to investigative agencies, he added, "You talk about CBI, Ashwani Kumar, who was the security officer of Sonia Gandhi, has been made the CBI director. Ranjeet Sinha, who used to meet daily with Congress' Ahmed Patel, was appointed CBI director. What are you talking about?"

Opposition pushes for electoral reforms

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reiterated allegations of bogus voters on the electoral rolls and demanded sweeping reforms. He suggested that the Election Commission should share machine-readable voter lists with parties a month before polls, withdraw guidelines on destruction of video footage after 45 days, allow access to Electronic Voting Machines and change the law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. It is to be noted here that the Lok Sabha discussion on electoral reforms took place a day after Parliament marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

