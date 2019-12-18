God would be ashamed of creating such monster: Nirbhaya's mother after SC rejects convict’s review plea

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Nirbhaya's mother reacts to SC verdict on convict’s review plea

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, in her first reaction to the Supreme Court verdict on one the convict's review plea said she is very happy. The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of one of the four convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh, in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case seeking review of its 2017 judgement upholding the death penalty. The review petition is not re-hearing of appeal over and over again, the Supreme Court said, adding we find no grounds for review of 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty of the convict.

"I am very happy," Nirbhaya's mother said. We have move one step closer, she said.

The four convicts in the case do not deserve any sympathy or leniency, Nirbhaya's mother said, adding God would feel ashamed of creating such a monster.

"I hope the death warrant is issued today itself," Nirbhaya's mother said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict in the case, Nirbhaya's father said he is yet not satisfied as a death warrant is still awaited. He, however, is happy with the development.

"The lawyer of the convict was unable to put forth a concrete reason to review the petition," Nirbhaya's father said.

Contesting the review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "There are certain crimes where 'humanity cries' and this case is one of them."

With the verdict, the review pleas of the four accused in the Nirbhaya case now stand dismissed. The top court also allotted 7-days' time to file a mercy petition in the case after a request by the lawyer of Akshay Kumar Singh.

Of the total, prime accused Ram Singh had committed suicide in the Tihar jail during the trial of the case. Another accused in the matter was a minor and had appeared before a juvenile justice court.

