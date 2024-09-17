Nipah Virus in Kerala: Containment zones declared; schools, colleges to remain shut | Check restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nipah virus reported in Kerala.

The Kerala government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection. Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said 126 people in Malappuram were isolated as high-risk individuals after the death a 24-year-old man recently due to Nipah infection and of them, 13 were tested and their samples were found negative.

175 people in contact list of deceased patient

Veena George had on Monday said that currently there are 175 people in the contact list of the deceased patient. "Out of them, 74 are health workers. 126 are primary contact while 49 are in the secondary contact list," the minister said.

Out of the primary contact list, 104 are under high risk category. Ten people are under treatment at Manjeri medical college hospital, the minister said, adding that the samples of 13 people have been sent for testing.

In the meantime, the health department has formed 66 teams and fever survey has started within three km radius of the house of the deceased.

Nipah Virus: Check list of restrictions

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones

Directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 PM.

Cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis and tution centres will remain shut in the containment zones.

Partial restrictions have been imposed in Malappuram district.

Authorities have asked people to wear masks in public.

Reduce the number of participants in weddings, funerals and other events in the district.

What did Veena George say?

State Health Minister Veena George informed that according to protocol within 3 km-radius areas of that house, the district administration has declared several restrictions such as people have been asked not to gather and there is a time till when shops can function and containment zone has been declared.