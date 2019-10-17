Image Source : PTI Nine policemen, returning from PM Modi's rally, injured in accident

Nine policemen were injured after the van carrying them overturned in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday afternoon.

The policemen, who were part of the riot control unit, were deployed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally at Parli in Beed district.

The accident took place around 4.45 pm on Dindrud-Shirsala road.

"While returning from the rally, the van's axle broke off and the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road and overturned," additional superintendent of police Vijay Kabade told PTI.

"Six policemen were admitted to Beed Civil Hospital and three are being treated at a hospital at Majalgaon. The driver has a head injury but he is out of danger," Kabade said.