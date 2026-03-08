Nilambur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Nilambur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 35 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Nilambur Assembly constituency comes under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Independent candidate PV Anvar won the seat by defeating Congress candidate VV Prakash with a margin of 2,700 votes.

Nilambur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Nilambur Assembly constituency is a part of the Malappuram district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,25,356 voters in the Nilambur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,10,208 were male and 1,15,142 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 3,982 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nilambur in 2021 was 296 (285 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nilambur constituency was 2,05,593. Out of this, 99,575 voters were male, 1,06,018 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 836 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nilambur in 2016 was 464 (321 men and 143 women).

Nilambur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Nilambur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Nilambur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Nilambur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Independent candidate PV Anvar won the Nilambur seat with a margin of 2,700 votes (1.56%). He polled 81,227 votes with a vote share of 46.9%. He defeated Congress candidate VV Prakash, who got 78,527 votes (45.34%). BJP candidate TK Ashokkumar stood third with 8,595 votes (4.96%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Independent candidate PV Anvar won the Nilambur seat with a margin of 11,504 votes (7.08%). He polled 77,858 votes with a vote share of 47.91%. Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath got 66,354 votes (40.83%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Girish Mekkatt stood third with 12,284 votes (7.56%).

Nilambur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2025: Aryadan Shoukath (Congress)

2021: PV Anvar (Independent)

2016: PV Anvar (Independent)

2011: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

2006: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

2001: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

1996: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

1991: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

1987: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

1982: TK Hamza (Independent)

1980: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

1980: C Haridas (Congress)

1977: Aryadan Muhammed (Congress)

1970: MPP Gangadharan (Congress)

1967: K Kunhali (CPI)

Nilambur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nilambur Assembly constituency was 1,73,205 or 76.6 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,62,503 or 78.83 per cent.