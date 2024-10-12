NIA filed chargesheet against Babbar Khalsa chief, five others in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar’s murder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency (NIA) office.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Pakistan-based chief Wadhwa Singh and six other terrorists in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga. The charge sheet alleged that Singh and his associates orchestrated the assassination of Bagga in Punjab.

VHP leader killed in Punjab

Veteran VHP leader Vikas Bagga was shot dead by militants from the Babbar Khalsa module at his sweet shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roop Nagar district on April 13, 2024. The murder was the targeted murder half, which were reportedly aimed at fomenting communal tensions and disrupting peace in the region.

Details of the NIA investigation

The NIA probe found that the murder was masterminded and executed by Pakistan-based BKI operatives of a grand conspiracy to commit terrorism in India, Vadhwa Singh and other accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under several sections and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Efforts to target religious leaders

According to the NIA, Bagga’s killing was part of an attempt by the BKI and other militant organisations to target religious and political leaders in India, aimed at spreading terror and destabilising the region. The chargesheet highlighted the growing influence of Pakistan-based terror groups in orchestrating violent activities on Indian soil.

NIA’s continued crackdown on terror modules

This chargesheet is part of the NIA’s broader efforts to dismantle terror networks operating in India. The agency has been intensifying its investigations into BKI and similar groups, aiming to curb their influence and prevent further attacks.

