Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  4. NIA arrests terrorist Arshdeep Dala's absconding associate from Delhi's IGI Airport

Baljeet, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued in February this year, also had a non-bailable warrant of arrest against him since June 2024.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: October 24, 2024 21:51 IST
Image Source : BALJEET SINGH (ANI) NIA arrests terrorist Arshdeep Dala's absconding associate from Delhi's IGI Airport.

In a breakthrough in its efforts to destroy the Khalistani terror network in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today (October 24) arrested an absconding close associate of designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala alias Arsh Dala of Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF), from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Punjab's Bathinda district was taken into custody by the NIA on his arrival at the IGI Airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Besides being wanted in the case relating to terror activities of the proscribed KTF, Baljeet was also wanted in several other cases.

Baljeet's arrest marks a significant development in India's fight against terrorism, particularly concerning the activities of KTF and Dala. NIA investigations have revealed that Baljeet was involved in providing logistics support, identification of extortion targets, recruitment of new cadres, as well as terror funding to India-based associates of accused Arsh Dala.

"Baljeet was a key conspirator in the KTF conspiracy to unleash terror in Punjab in the case RC-02/2024/NIA/DLI, registered suo moto by NIA on February 13, 2024," said the NIA.

As per the NIA case, KTF operatives, members, and handlers were engaged in raising terror funds through extortion activities, recruitment of new cadres, target killings, and smuggling of arms and ammunition into India. Investigations in the case are continuing.

