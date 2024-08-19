NIA arrests key arms supplier from Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Bagga murder case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Vikas Prabhakar murder case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key accused, who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab, in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The accused, Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal, wanted in the case was nabbed by the teams of NIA and Delhi Police Special Cell, in Punjab's Ludhiana. He has been taken into custody under various sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act and Arms Act.

What NIA investigations revealed?

NIA investigations had revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied the same to the ground shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu. The shooters, identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rika, both residents of SBS Nagar, Punjab, were arrested on August 16 and are currently in judicial custody.

A hunt is on for two other accused, absconding Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives namely Harjit Singh alias Ladhi and Kulveer Singh alias Sidhu, who are carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for their arrest.

Bagga was shot dead in April 2024

Victim Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, served as the president of the VHP's Nangal unit. Tragically, he was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle at his shop in Nangal town, located in Punjab's Rupnagar district, on April 13, 2024. The two assailants entered Bagga's confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him and then fled from the scene.

The Union Home Ministry had recommended a probe by the NIA into the case to unravel the larger conspiracy behind Prabhakar's killing. The case against the accused is registered under various sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act and Arms Act.

