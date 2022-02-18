Friday, February 18, 2022
     
  4. NIA arrests IPS officer for 'leaking' secret documents to LeT terror group

NIA arrests IPS officer for 'leaking' secret documents to LeT terror group

Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year.

Manish Prasad Edited by: Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2022 19:48 IST
NIA arrests IPS officer for 'leaking' secret documents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested its former Superintendent of Police (SP) and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year. The case pertains to the spread of a network of over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing support in the planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case.

"During the investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case," the spokesperson said.

