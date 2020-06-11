Image Source : PTI NHRC team rushes to LNJP after shocking visuals of COVID-19 patients emerge

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) rushed to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, better known as LNJP, on Wednesday. The move came after India TV showed harrowing visuals of medical apathy in the COVID-19 dedicated hospital.

The NHRC team, led by Jyotika Kalra, visited the hospital at 3 PM today for an on-the-spot inspection of the facilities in wake of the grim pictures that showed dead bodies lying close to patients. Corpses too were placed on stretchers for hours.

The commisson has already issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Health Ministry to submit a report within ten days on the healthcare facilities and related issues in the natonal capital. The five member led by the NHRC member comprised an assistant registrar (Law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor.

