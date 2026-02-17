NHAI to develop India's first bee corridors to reduce ecological stress: All you need to know

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to develop dedicated bee corridors along national highways to reduce rising ecological stress, an official statement said on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), at least three such corridors are set to be developed in the next financial year, beginning April 1. The initiative marks a first-of-its-kind effort to support pollinators along major road networks in the country.

Continuous stretches of bee-friendly vegetation

The ministry stated that these bee corridors will feature continuous linear stretches of bee-friendly vegetation, including flowering trees and plants that can provide nectar and pollen throughout the year. Designed to maintain ecological balance, the project aims to reduce stress on honeybees and other pollinators, which play a crucial role in pollination services, agriculture, horticulture and overall environmental health.

Initiative to support pollinators across highway stretches

MoRTH said the new ‘Bee Corridor’ initiative seeks to counter the increasing ecological pressures faced by pollinators. The corridors will be developed along national highway stretches as well as vacant land parcels owned by NHAI, based on agro-climatic conditions and local suitability. The goal is to boost pollinator conservation and enhance ecological outcomes while ensuring environmentally responsible highway development.

Field offices to identify suitable stretches

NHAI field offices across India will identify highway sections where clusters of flowering trees can be planted at intervals of around 500 meters to 1 kilometre, which corresponds to the typical foraging distance of honeybees and wild bees. The field offices will also plan and develop at least three pollinator corridors during 2026-27.

Major plantation drive planned for 2026-27

NHAI plans to plant approximately 40 lakh trees along national highways during 2026-27, with nearly 60 per cent of them set to be planted under the Bee Corridor programme. The ministry said this effort will contribute significantly to ecological sustainability and the conservation of pollinators. However, no details have yet been shared regarding the specific national highway stretches where these corridors will be implemented.

ALSO READ: NHAI simplifies 'Know Your Vehicle' process for FASTag users: Here are the key changes