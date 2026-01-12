NHAI achieves four Guinness World records in Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu hails achievement Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the achievement of NHAI. In a statement, he said that these world records stand as a testament to India’s engineering capabilities and Andhra Pradesh’s growing prominence in world-class infrastructure development.

In a massive achievement, the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created four Guinness World records on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G) near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. These records are the first of their kind globally under a six-lane highway project.

Two of these records were created for the longest continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete - 28.896 lane kilometres in 24 hours - and the highest quantity of Bituminous Concrete laid continuously — 10,655 metric tonnes in 24 hours. In addition to them, NHAI achieved the record of continuously laying the most quantity of Bituminous Concrete - 57,500 metric tonnes - and the longest continuous stretch of Bituminous Concrete paving 156 lane kilometres.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the achievement of NHAI and acknowledged the support of the central government in further developing India's infrastructure. In a statement, Naidu said that these world records stand as a testament to India’s engineering capabilities and Andhra Pradesh’s growing prominence in world-class infrastructure development.

He also expressed appreciation for all officials, engineers, and workers whose relentless efforts made this milestone possible, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s role in India’s infrastructure transformation.

"This extraordinary achievement reflects the spirit of New India – quick, ambitious, and world-class. We thank the Central Government for its steadfast support and look forward to more such milestones in nation-building," the chief minister said.

About the BKV Economic Corridor:

The 343-kilometre-long, six-lane BKV Economic Corridor, featuring 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.33-kilometre tunnel, and scenic forest stretches, is being developed as a high-speed, access-controlled corridor connecting Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

Upon completion by February 2027, the corridor will reduce travel distance by 100 kilometres and travel time by nearly four hours, significantly boosting connectivity, trade, tourism, and economic growth across the Rayalaseema, Coastal, and Northern regions of Andhra Pradesh.

