NGT raps Punjab over air pollution, asks to ‘point out one city where situation has improved’

Image Source : PTI Farmers burn paddy stubble at farm on outskirts of Amritsar

Air pollution: National Green Tribunal on Friday (November 10) rapped the Punjab Pollution Control Board over pollution in various cities of the state and said that they are “engulfed in smoke”, while also observing what is shown in report and satellite image does not match. The NGT asked if there is any improvement of situation in any part of the state. It was hearing pleas regarding deteriorating AQI in various cities. The lawyers of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar said that they have filed a reply while the Uttar Pradesh's counsel said that all efforts are being made and all directions will be complied with.

NGT pulls up Punjab Pollution Control Board

“Is there any improvement in any place?”, “Point out one city where situation has improved?”...“What is shown in report and shown in satellite image does not match,” the NGT said.

Referring to the light rain which lashed the national capital region in the early hours of Friday, the NGT said that the state was rescued by the God after realising that “nothing is being done” on the government’s side.

“What will happen to residents of the cities in Punjab? Cities in Punjab are engulfed in smoke. It rained today. God came to your rescue because God also realised that nothing is being done at your end,” it said.

The NGT also mentioned the pollution levels in Haryana and said that the air quality has been in severe and has not seen an improvement.

“Maximum number of places in Haryana are affected by the spike in pollution. Look at Fatehabad, it is severe and hasn’t improved since November 3,” it said.

Supreme Court raps Punjab

Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 7) asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government to stop the stubble burning in the state, further directing it to take steps "immediately". The top court observed that there cannot be a political fighting all the time. “We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” Supreme Court told the Punjab government. The top court also directed the Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning forthwith.

Several incidents of stubble burning have been reported lately, which is one of contributing factors behind air pollution in the national capital region.

(With ANI inputs)

