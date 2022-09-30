COVID-19: India reports 3,947 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 39,583

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 30), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,19,095.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 39,583, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 40,750.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,167 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,629. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 75 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent on Thursday, according to data issued by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,282. The death toll stood at at 26,501, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,624 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday. The city logged 73 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The national capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The city reported 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 1 10529 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 212 5 2323334 28 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 17 2 66530 2 296 4 Assam 2720 7 734845 32 8034 5 Bihar 203 22 837970 54 12302 6 Chandigarh 39 3 97981 2 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 472 16 1161645 77 14134 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 379 13 1976402 88 26501 10 Goa* 249 4 253839 41 3966 11 Gujarat 886 14 1262746 128 11034 12 Haryana 212 27 1043956 57 10705 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 158 8 307820 22 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 136 3 474216 19 4785 15 Jharkhand 81 16 436947 24 5330 16 Karnataka 2733 11 4021596 276 40283 1 17 Kerala*** 11646 549 6721547 1985 71143 18 Ladakh 14 29090 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 117 6 1043400 26 10771 21 Maharashtra 3276 153 7969340 604 148338 2 22 Manipur 11 137650 2 2148 23 Meghalaya 50 6 95019 9 1622 24 Mizoram 197 8 237516 25 723 25 Nagaland 9 35171 2 781 26 Odisha 1258 222 1323437 402 9192 27 Puducherry 329 39 172256 83 1974 28 Punjab** 169 1 763875 27 17915 1 29 Rajasthan 462 37 1302982 89 9641 30 Sikkim 77 6 43598 10 498 31 Tamil Nadu 5507 9 3539029 522 38046 32 Telangana 668 13 833013 109 4111 33 Tripura 22 1 106828 3 939 34 Uttarakhand 1002 8 440435 20 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 471 56 2102047 64 23621 1 36 West Bengal 3193 23 2089561 259 21505 2 Total# 39583 1167 44019095 5096 528629 9 *Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

