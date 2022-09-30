Friday, September 30, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India reports 3,947 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 39,583

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 39,583, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2022 10:07 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,629
  • A decrease of 1,167 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 39,583, the health ministry data said

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 30), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,19,095.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 39,583, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 40,750.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,167 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,629. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 75 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent on Thursday, according to data issued by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,282. The death toll stood at at 26,501, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,624 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday. The city logged 73 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The national capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The city reported 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 10529 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 212 2323334 28  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 17 66530 296  
4 Assam 2720 734845 32  8034  
5 Bihar 203 22  837970 54  12302  
6 Chandigarh 39 97981 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 472 16  1161645 77  14134
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 379 13  1976402 88  26501  
10 Goa* 249 253839 41  3966  
11 Gujarat 886 14  1262746 128  11034  
12 Haryana 212 27  1043956 57  10705
13 Himachal Pradesh 158 307820 22  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 136 474216 19  4785  
15 Jharkhand 81 16  436947 24  5330  
16 Karnataka 2733 11  4021596 276  40283
17 Kerala*** 11646 549  6721547 1985  71143  
18 Ladakh 14   29090 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 117 1043400 26  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3276 153  7969340 604  148338
22 Manipur 11   137650 2148  
23 Meghalaya 50 95019 1622  
24 Mizoram 197 237516 25  723  
25 Nagaland 9   35171 781  
26 Odisha 1258 222  1323437 402  9192  
27 Puducherry 329 39  172256 83  1974  
28 Punjab** 169 763875 27  17915
29 Rajasthan 462 37  1302982 89  9641  
30 Sikkim 77 43598 10  498  
31 Tamil Nadu 5507 3539029 522  38046  
32 Telangana 668 13  833013 109  4111  
33 Tripura 22 106828 939  
34 Uttarakhand 1002 440435 20  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 471 56  2102047 64  23621
36 West Bengal 3193 23  2089561 259  21505
Total# 39583 1167  44019095 5096  528629
*Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

