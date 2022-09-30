COVID-19: India reports 3,947 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 39,583

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,629
- A decrease of 1,167 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 39,583, the health ministry data said
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 30), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,19,095.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 39,583, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 40,750.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,167 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,629. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 75 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent on Thursday, according to data issued by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,282. The death toll stood at at 26,501, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,624 tests conducted on Wednesday.
Delhi reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday. The city logged 73 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.
The national capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The city reported 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|1
|10529
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|212
|5
|2323334
|28
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|17
|2
|66530
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|2720
|7
|734845
|32
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|203
|22
|837970
|54
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|39
|3
|97981
|2
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|472
|16
|1161645
|77
|14134
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|379
|13
|1976402
|88
|26501
|10
|Goa*
|249
|4
|253839
|41
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|886
|14
|1262746
|128
|11034
|12
|Haryana
|212
|27
|1043956
|57
|10705
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|158
|8
|307820
|22
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|136
|3
|474216
|19
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|81
|16
|436947
|24
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2733
|11
|4021596
|276
|40283
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|11646
|549
|6721547
|1985
|71143
|18
|Ladakh
|14
|29090
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|117
|6
|1043400
|26
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|3276
|153
|7969340
|604
|148338
|2
|22
|Manipur
|11
|137650
|2
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|50
|6
|95019
|9
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|197
|8
|237516
|25
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|9
|35171
|2
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1258
|222
|1323437
|402
|9192
|27
|Puducherry
|329
|39
|172256
|83
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|169
|1
|763875
|27
|17915
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|462
|37
|1302982
|89
|9641
|30
|Sikkim
|77
|6
|43598
|10
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5507
|9
|3539029
|522
|38046
|32
|Telangana
|668
|13
|833013
|109
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|22
|1
|106828
|3
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1002
|8
|440435
|20
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|471
|56
|2102047
|64
|23621
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|3193
|23
|2089561
|259
|21505
|2
|Total#
|39583
|1167
|44019095
|5096
|528629
|9
|*Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.