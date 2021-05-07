Friday, May 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, Latest Updates May 7 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, Latest Updates May 7 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2021 6:10 IST
Breaking
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News, Latest Updates May 7

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 156 million, including more than 3,268,959 fatalities. More than 1,34,025,121 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News May 7 | LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 07, 2021 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    5 prisoners escpae from Mahasamund Jail in Chattisgarh

    Five prisoners, including one facing trial for rape, escaped from a jail in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Thursday, officials said. They escaped from the district jail in Mahasamund, where coronavirus-induced curbs are in place till May 16, after climbing a prison wall at around 3:30 pm, they said.

Top News

Latest News

X