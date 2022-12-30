New Year: Ahead of celebrations, Delhi Excise Department intensifies raids to seize illicit liquor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Year: Ahead of celebration, Delhi Excise Department intensifies raids to seize illicit liquor

New Year: The Delhi Excise Department is in full action mode ahead of the New Year celebration. The excise department in order to seize the illicit liquor has intensified the raids. In the latest raid at the Tagore Garden area, the excise department recovered a total of 1,037 bottles of high-end brands. They seized the bottles from a godown on Thursday.

Liquors from high-end brands seized

An official informed that to keep the entire operation under-cover, the liquor was sold through WhatsApp and delivered to the customer after verification. The Delhi Excise department has recovered liquor from high-end brands such as Glenfiddich, Glenlivit, Black Dog, Chivas Regal, Teachers, Jack Daniels, Bacardi, Absolut, Grey Goose, Jacob Greek, Gold Reserve and Johnnie Walker Black Label.

A team of department's excise intelligence bureau raided the place

After getting information about a large number of hidden liquor bottles of prominent brands at a godown, the department raided there. A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Meena along with Sub Inspector Vivek, Excise Inspector Rakesh, head constables Vikas Mavi and Mahipal Badrsa, and Constable Ram Kumar raided the godown.

1,037 liquor bottles seized

"Upon searching the premise a huge quantity of liquor was seized. A total of 1,037 bottles of high-end liquor of all major brands were seized," the excise department said in a statement. The seized liquor was bought during the 'one plus one scheme' which was operational under the now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22, it said

Two persons arrested

The statement said a case was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station against those involved and two persons were arrested. Earlier too, the excise department had recovered over 500 bottles of illicit liquor from the Rajouri Garden area and one person was arrested.

(with inputs from PTI)

