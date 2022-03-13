New version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can strike targets at 800 kms: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile being tested from INS Visakhapatnam.

A new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is being developed by India which can strike enemy targets at more than 800 kilometres. The missile earlier had the capability of hitting targets at around 300 kilometres after being released from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.

"The range of the BrahMos missile has been increased already and with the advantage of being airborne at high altitudes, the missile can travel a longer distance and can hit targets at 800 kms and beyond," sources told ANI.

Recently, the BrahMos missile was in the limelight after it was misfired during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI) due to a technical glitch from an Indian Air Force unit. The misfired missile landed in Pakistani territory causing no damage to lives and very little damage to the property and equipment.

Pakistan is trying to rake up the issue of the misfiring of the BrahMos and trying to question the safety of India's missile arsenal at the international level but sources said the BrahMos was just a tactical missile although India had sent a letter to Pakistan deeply regretting the incident.

India has enhanced the range of the tactical missile recently and it can go beyond 500 kilometers with just an upgrade in its software.

The Indian Air Force has equipped around 40 of its Su-30 combat aircraft with the BrahMos cruise missiles which can cause heavy destruction in enemy camps.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had brought these planes to the northern sector from their home base in Thanjavur during the peak of conflict with China.

The IAF also operates a surface to the surface squadron of planes to carry out pin-point attacks against enemy vital installations and bases.

(With ANI Inputs)

