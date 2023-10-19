New Regional Rapid Transit System trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat', say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A RAPIDX train runs on its tracks during a media preview ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System in Ghaziabad

The new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat', said Official sources today (October 19).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (October 20). The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will flag off a RAPIDX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the RRTS in India.

Modi will also address a public meeting to mark the occasion and later inaugurate two stretches of the east-west corridor of the Bengaluru Metro. The PMO said the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to Duhai Depot through stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by him on March 8, 2019. In line with his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through the construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the RRTS project is being developed, the PMO said in a statement.

The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph. It is a "transformational" regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every five minutes according to requirement, it said.

The PMO noted that a total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development in the National Capital Region, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I- Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore and will connect Delhi to Meerut with a travel time of less than an hour through urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar, the PMO said.

The RRTS is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution and is comparable to the best in the world, it said. It will provide safe, reliable and modern intercity commuting solutions in the country, the statement said. In line with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the RRTS network will have extensive multi-modal-integration with railway stations, metro stations and bus services.

"Such transformative regional mobility solutions will boost economic activity in the region, provide improved access to employment, education and healthcare opportunities; and help in significant reduction of vehicular congestion and air pollution," it said.

The two metro stretches in Bengaluru, which will be formally dedicated to the nation, will connect Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura and Kengeri to Challaghatta, it said. These two metro stretches were opened for public service on October 9 to provide convenience in public commuting on this corridor without waiting for a formal inauguration, the PMO said.

