New Income Tax Bill set to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Here's what to expect

New Income Tax Bill: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (February 13). The bill aims to consolidate and amend the existing income-tax laws inorder to bring potential changes to the country's tax framework.
The proposed legislation is expected to streamline tax regulations, enhance compliance, and possibly introduce new provisions in line with evolving economic policies. The move comes as part of the government's broader efforts to modernise and simplify the taxation system.
Here are some key points of New Income Tax Bill
- New Income Tax Bill will replace 298 sections and 14 schedules in the six-decade-old voluminous legislations.
- The 622-page new law will be enshrined in 526 sections, 23 chapters and 16 schedules.
- The bill introduces a new concept of 'tax year' as the 12-month period beginning from April 1.
- The bill seeks to replace the present concept of assessment and the previous year.
- The new bill will come into effect from April 1, 2026, after it is vetted by Standing Committee and cleared by Parliament.
- The new bill has omitted redundant sections, like those relating to Fringe Benefit Tax.
- The bill is free from 'explanations or provisos', thereby making it easier to read and comprehend.
- The bill uses shorter sentences and has been made reader-friendly with the use of tables and formulae.
- Tables have been provided for provisions relating to TDS, presumptive taxation, salaries, and deductions for bad debt .
- The 'Taxpayer's Charter' has been included in the Bill which outlines the rights and obligations of the taxpayers.
- The bill replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'.