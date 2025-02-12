New Income Tax Bill set to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce the New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha.

New Income Tax Bill: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (February 13). The bill aims to consolidate and amend the existing income-tax laws inorder to bring potential changes to the country's tax framework.

The proposed legislation is expected to streamline tax regulations, enhance compliance, and possibly introduce new provisions in line with evolving economic policies. The move comes as part of the government's broader efforts to modernise and simplify the taxation system.

Here are some key points of New Income Tax Bill