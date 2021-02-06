11,713 new COVID cases take India's tally to 1.08, crore | Check statewise status

Image Source : PTI 11,713 new COVID cases take India tally to 1.08, crore | Check statewise status

India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,14,304 with 11,713 new cases in a day, while 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 1,48,590 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 95 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested up to February 5 with 7,40,794 samples being tested on Friday.

The 95 latest fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra and 19 from Kerala. The total 1,54,918 deaths reported so far in the country include 51,255 from Maharashtra, followed 12,379 from Tamil Nadu, 12,230 from Karnataka, 10,873 from Delhi, 10,201 from West Bengal, 8,682 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,158 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,635 from Punjab and 4,393 from Gujarat.

A Look at Statewise Coronavirus Status

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 4932 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1071 880046 7158 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8 16765 56 4 Assam 1706 214403 1084 5 Bihar 608 257914 1512 6 Chandigarh 187 20535 338 7 Chhattisgarh 4360 298987 3732 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 3394 2 9 Delhi 1206 623714 10873 10 Goa 760 52243 770 11 Gujarat 2641 255914 4393 12 Haryana 949 264317 3027 13 Himachal Pradesh 462 56320 982 14 Jammu and Kashmir 654 122187 1944 15 Jharkhand 441 117420 1077 16 Karnataka 5893 923377 12230 17 Kerala 68047 884542 3832 18 Ladakh 72 9541 130 19 Lakshadweep 76 65 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2193 250005 3819 21 Maharashtra 35188 1952187 51255 22 Manipur 113 28625 372 23 Meghalaya 81 13593 147 24 Mizoram 27 4345 9 25 Nagaland 68 11970 88 26 Odisha 825 332733 1908 27 Puducherry 314 38267 654 28 Punjab 2144 166477 5635 29 Rajasthan 1581 313669 2771 30 Sikkim 77 5893 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4446 824024 12379 32 Telengana 1977 291846 1608 33 Tripura 11 32950 391 34 Uttarakhand 945 93824 1662 35 Uttar Pradesh 4462 587984 8682 36 West Bengal 4992 555788 10201 Total# 148590 10510796 154918

