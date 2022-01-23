Sunday, January 23, 2022
     
  4. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: PM to unveil statue; leaders pay tribute | LIVE Updates
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: PM to unveil statue; leaders pay tribute | LIVE Updates

It is learnt from sources that from this year, R-Day celebrations will start on January 23 -- birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (125th year this time). It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2022 8:27 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Image Source : PM MODI/TWITTER

PM Modi to unveil Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate 

Highlights

  • The installation of Bose's statue will be part of year-long celebrations of 125th birth anniversary
  • Dimension of the hologram statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide, official sources said
  • The granite statue will be installed under a canopy, sources said

Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had announced that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. In a statement later, the PMO said the installation of Bose's statue will be part of the year-long celebrations to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

 

Live updates : Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary

  • Jan 23, 2022 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    President Kovind says Netaji's daring steps make him a national icon

    President Ram Nath Kovind today paid tribue to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said his daring steps make him a national icon

  • Jan 23, 2022 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    A billion salutes to brave son of our soil: Congress party pays tribute

    Congress pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 

  • Jan 23, 2022 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.

  • Jan 23, 2022 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary - The schedule today

    During the programme, PM Modi will confer the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars', for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony. The award recognises the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management, the PMO said, noting that it is announced every year on January 23.

    The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

    In this spirit, Republic Day celebrations will begin a day early, from 23rd January (today). 

  • Jan 23, 2022 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Netaji's statue - The highlights

    Asserting that the installation of the statue will be a case of India "reclaiming" its history, official sources said the dimension of the hologram statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide. The granite statue will be installed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968, they added.

    The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector and an invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors, the PMO statement said.

    The 3D image of Bose will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

