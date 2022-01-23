Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: PM to unveil statue; leaders pay tribute | LIVE Updates

During the programme, PM Modi will confer the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars', for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony. The award recognises the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management, the PMO said, noting that it is announced every year on January 23.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

In this spirit, Republic Day celebrations will begin a day early, from 23rd January (today).