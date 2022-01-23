Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: PM to unveil statue; leaders pay tribute | LIVE Updates

Highlights
- The installation of Bose's statue will be part of year-long celebrations of 125th birth anniversary
- Dimension of the hologram statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide, official sources said
- The granite statue will be installed under a canopy, sources said
Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had announced that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. In a statement later, the PMO said the installation of Bose's statue will be part of the year-long celebrations to mark his 125th birth anniversary.