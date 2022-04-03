Follow us on Image Source : AP Nepal PM Deuba to visit Varanasi today, city gears up for his welcome

On his third day in India, Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to visit Varanasi today. The city has already started gearing up for his welcome as streets have been decorated with his pictures, alongside Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath is expected to receive Deuba from the Lal Bahadur Shastri airport. He will accompany Deuba during his Varanasi visit.

On Saturday, India and Nepal launched multiple initiatives as well as signed four crucial agreements in multiple domains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Deuba signed agreements on Nepal becoming the 105th member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), technical cooperation in railways, supply of petroleum products and sharing of technical expertise in the petroleum sector between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Nepal Oil Corporation Ltd. (NOC).

They also witnessed the launch of the first passenger train service between India's Jayanagar and Nepal's Kurtha, the hand-over of the Solu corridor transmission project by India to Nepal and the progress of the construction of 132 health facilities across 10 districts in Nepal under a Government of India (GoI) grant.

The two countries announced the launch of the Indian RuPay card in Nepal, with the domestic variant of the RuPay card (roughly 83 per cent of all RuPay cards issued) to be functional on about 1400 Point of Sale (POS) machines in Nepal.

