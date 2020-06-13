Nepal's claim on Indian territory 'artificial', says India after Himalayan nation clears new map

Image Source : AP Nepal’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a constitution amendment on Saturday to change the nation’s map that includes territory claimed by both Nepal and India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed Nepal's claims on Indian territory 'artificial' just hours after the lower house of Nepal's Parliament cleared a new map of the country. The new map includes Indian territory of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in Nepal. The MEA said that such a move was not based on historical facts and was not tenable.

"We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter. This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issue," said the MEA. It was quoted by ANI.

Last month, Nepal released a fresh political and administrative map of the country which claimed several Indian territories. These areas are strategic points and India has maintained that the areas are within its borders.

However, Nepal has gradually raised the pitch of its demand over the period.

Earlier this week, the Nepalese Parliament unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the constitutional amendment bill to pave way for endorsing the new map.

On Saturday, lower house of the Nepal Parliament unanimously voted in favour of including new map in the country's constitution.

The controversial bill was passed with a majority of 258 votes (out of 275). No member voted against the bill.

The ties between India and Nepal came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

ALSO READ | Nepal Parliament's lower house clears new map which includes Indian territory

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage