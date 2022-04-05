Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NCW seeks action against textbook listing 'merits of dowry', says it undermines women empowerment

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought his intervention and remedial action against the sociology textbook for nurses which listed the merits of dowry. The move came after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday shared an image from the textbook . The image listed four merits of dowry, one of them being 'Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry.' The page is from the Textbook of Sociology for Nurses by TK Indrani, under the heading, "The Merits of Dowry".

Calling out the textbook for its content, the Shiv Sena MP said, "It is appalling how such derogatory and problematic text remains in circulation and that a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution."

NCW, in its letter, stated: "As stated in the media reports, the material suggests that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice. In the book's cover, it is reported to be written according to the syllabus of the Indian Nursing Council.

The Commission said that dowry is a deep-rooted social evil in India, and portraying it in a positive way would undermine women's empowerment.

"The matter is of serious concern and the Commission has taken cognizance. It sends a very wrong message to the students about the prevailing menace of 'dowry'," the letter further read.

Demanding immediate action, Chaturvedi said that it is extremely unfortunate that such outdated ideas prevailed despite dowry being a criminal act.

"It is even more concerning that students are being exposed to such regressive content and no action has been taken so far. Such reinforcement of the dowry system is offensive and should be actioned upon immediately," she added.

Latest India News