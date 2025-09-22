Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on Sri Lanka visit to boost maritime security ties Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Naval Staff, will participate in the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue 2025 – International Maritime Conference in Colombo, on the theme 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'.

New Delhi:

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Naval Staff, embarked on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from September 22 to September 25, with a focus on enhancing naval cooperation, bolstering maritime security, and promoting collaborative initiatives for regional stability.

"The visit reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation, bolstering Maritime Security, and promoting collaborative initiatives for regional stability," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Navy Chief to meet Sri Lankan PM

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, during the visit the Navy Chief will call on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda and engage in bilateral discussions with the three Service Chiefs and other senior government officials on a broad spectrum of defence cooperation matters, with emphasis on maritime security, capability enhancement, training and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation.

He would also be participating in the 12th edition of Galle Dialogue 2025 – International Maritime Conference at Colombo on the theme 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'.

Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lanka Navy

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lanka Navy through the medium of Annual Defence Dialogue, Staff Talks, and other operational interactions, which include Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), Passage Exercises, Training, and Hydrography exchanges.

In addition, both navies regularly participate in multilateral events such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Galle Dialogue, MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, Colombo Security Conclave.

The CNS engagements in Sri Lanka are structured at deepening bonds of friendship, paving the way for enhanced understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interests, in line with the vision of 'MAHASAGAR'. "The visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Sri Lanka relations, anchored on mutual respect, maritime trust and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," the statement added.