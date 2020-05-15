Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Panvel, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Kamothe

Panvel Municipal Corporation has reported 219 COVID-19 positive cases on Friday out of which 116 are active and 96 have recovered and discharged. However, 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.
Maharashtra added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths - 25 of them in Mumbai - raised the toll to 1,019, a health department official said. Meanwhile, Mumbai registered a whopping 998 fresh cases, followed by 70 cases in Thane, 64 in Navi Mumbai, 21 in Mira Bhayander and 6 in Kalyan-Dombivali.
Full list of containment zones issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation.
Panvel:
Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka
Panvel Channel Eligence, Paradise Takka
Panvel Takka Gaon, Near Marathi School House-1647
Panvel Tulsi lili Co.op. Ho.Lim Kalundre
Panvel Line Ali, Nilakant Darshan CHS
Panvel Slum soc. Naka, Near Suruchi hotel
Panvel Near Orion Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS
Room No. 203 Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka
Kamothe:
Kamothe Sector 10, B/5345, Plot no 13, Sahyadri CHS, Vikram Satyam Platinum CHS, Sai Pratima CHS
Kamothe Sector 19, Shikhar Complex
Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building
Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower
Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas, Ravi Ratan Corner, Om Sai Dar Mansarovar Complex
Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS, Sai Prathana CHS
Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency
Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS, Anand Krupa CHS, Kunj Recidency, Krishna Apartment
Kamothe Sector 36, Siddhivinayak, Krishna Apartment
Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS
Kamothe Sector 8, Pushpak Ganga CHS
Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex
Kamothe Sector 20, Siddhivinayak Complex
Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana, Royal Height Building, Gauri Shankar
Kamothe Sector 12, Sai Dham, Plot no 73
Kamothe Sector 6, Sarita Sangam Apartment
Kharghar:
Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, RN.11, gharkul Chs
Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, B-601
Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar
Kharghar Sector 19, Dev Darshan Complex P. No-23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec. 19
Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale
Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt, plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School
Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shilp Chowk
Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra.
Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304
Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, Jaynai, Plot 51, Ove
Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building Swapnapurti CHS
HOUSE NO 372, PANDURANG NIWAS, BEHIND LAXMI NARAYAN MANDIR, TALOJA, RAIGAD NEW PANVEL
New Panvel:
New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO
New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office
New Panvel Sector 14.12.0/8
New Panvel Sector 6. 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel
New Panvel Sector 6, Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex
New Panvel Sector 4, Pushp Mala cooperative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83
New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102
New panvel Aro Tower, A wing Room No. 103
New Panvel Sector 8, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2
New Panvel Sector 17, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building
Kalamboli:
Kalamboli Sector 4, CISF Camp Plot no 14.
Kalamboli Sector 4, plot no 26, Sai Nagar, A wing
Kalamboli Navade, Khiduk Pada Vitthal Mandir
Kalamboli LIG Complex, f/60
Kalamboli Sector 4, Plot no 7. Gokuldham. A wing
Kalamboli Sector 2 E, Ex Service Men CHS, Room No. 401. Building