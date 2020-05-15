Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Panvel, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Kamothe

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe and Kalamboli

Panvel Municipal Corporation has reported 219 COVID-19 positive cases on Friday out of which 116 are active and 96 have recovered and discharged. However, 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Maharashtra added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths - 25 of them in Mumbai - raised the toll to 1,019, a health department official said. Meanwhile, Mumbai registered a whopping 998 fresh cases, followed by 70 cases in Thane, 64 in Navi Mumbai, 21 in Mira Bhayander and 6 in Kalyan-Dombivali.

Full list of containment zones issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Panvel:

Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka

Panvel Channel Eligence, Paradise Takka

Panvel Takka Gaon, Near Marathi School House-1647

Panvel Tulsi lili Co.op. Ho.Lim Kalundre

Panvel Line Ali, Nilakant Darshan CHS

Panvel Slum soc. Naka, Near Suruchi hotel

Panvel Near Orion Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS

Room No. 203 Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka

Kamothe:

Kamothe Sector 10, B/5345, Plot no 13, Sahyadri CHS, Vikram Satyam Platinum CHS, Sai Pratima CHS

Kamothe Sector 19, Shikhar Complex

Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building

Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower

Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas, Ravi Ratan Corner, Om Sai Dar Mansarovar Complex

Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS, Sai Prathana CHS

Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency

Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS, Anand Krupa CHS, Kunj Recidency, Krishna Apartment

Kamothe Sector 36, Siddhivinayak, Krishna Apartment

Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS

Kamothe Sector 8, Pushpak Ganga CHS

Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex

Kamothe Sector 20, Siddhivinayak Complex

Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana, Royal Height Building, Gauri Shankar

Kamothe Sector 12, Sai Dham, Plot no 73

Kamothe Sector 6, Sarita Sangam Apartment

Kharghar:

Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, RN.11, gharkul Chs

Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, B-601

Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar

Kharghar Sector 19, Dev Darshan Complex P. No-23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec. 19

Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale

Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt, plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School

Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shilp Chowk

Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra.

Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304

Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, Jaynai, Plot 51, Ove

Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building Swapnapurti CHS

HOUSE NO 372, PANDURANG NIWAS, BEHIND LAXMI NARAYAN MANDIR, TALOJA, RAIGAD NEW PANVEL

New Panvel:

New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO

New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office

New Panvel Sector 14.12.0/8

New Panvel Sector 6. 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel

New Panvel Sector 6, Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex

New Panvel Sector 4, Pushp Mala cooperative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83

New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102

New panvel Aro Tower, A wing Room No. 103

New Panvel Sector 8, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2

New Panvel Sector 17, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building

Kalamboli:

Kalamboli Sector 4, CISF Camp Plot no 14.

Kalamboli Sector 4, plot no 26, Sai Nagar, A wing

Kalamboli Navade, Khiduk Pada Vitthal Mandir

Kalamboli LIG Complex, f/60

Kalamboli Sector 4, Plot no 7. Gokuldham. A wing

Kalamboli Sector 2 E, Ex Service Men CHS, Room No. 401. Building

