Naveen Patnaik forgoes salary hike for LoP, announces donation of Anand Bhawan for public welfare Naveen Patnaik, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, took office on June 19, 2024, after the Biju Janata Dal emerged as the main opposition party following the 2024 elections.

Bhubaneswar:

Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Minister, announced that he will forgo the salary and allowances hike recently approved by the Odisha Legislative Assembly for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). In a letter posted on X, Patnaik explained that his decision is inspired by the family’s earlier donation of their ancestral property, 'Anand Bhawan' in Cuttack, to serve the welfare of the people. He requested that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi use the funds for the benefit of the state’s underprivileged.​

Gratitude and legacy

Patnaik expressed deep gratitude to the people of Odisha for their love and support over the past 25 years. He recalled the family’s 2015 decision to donate Anand Bhawan, emphasising that his current gesture is in the same spirit. Patnaik also acknowledged the affection shown to him and his late father, Biju Patnaik, by the people of Odisha.​

Leadership and political transition

Naveen Patnaik, now the LoP in the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, assumed office on June 19, 2024, after his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) formed the main opposition following the 2024 elections. He previously served as Chief Minister for over 24 years before the party lost power in 2024.​

