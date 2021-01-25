Image Source : PTI National Voters Day occasion to aware youth on voter registration: PM Modi

National Voters Day was an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the Election Commission to strengthen the country's democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections."

"This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth," Modi said.

National Voters Day is celebrated each year on January 25 to encourage more young voters to take part in the political process It commenced on January 26, 2011, to mark Commission's foundation day.

Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched today

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer. The e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as a digital locker and can be printed in PDF format, Election Commission officials said.

"Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters," a Commission statement said on Sunday.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address.

The e-version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

