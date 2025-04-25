National Herald case: Delhi Court declines to issue notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Special judge Vishal Gogne was acting on a plea of the ED, which claimed cognisance of the complaint (ED’s equivalent to a chargesheet) cannot be taken without hearing the accused according to the new provisions of law.

New Delhi:

On Friday, a Delhi court declined to issue notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi concerning the National Herald money laundering case, stating that it would first examine the completeness of the documents submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case was being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who was addressing a request from the ED seeking the issuance of notices to the accused. The ED, in its plea, urged the court to initiate the process, claiming that under the amended provisions of law, the court cannot take cognizance of the complaint without first hearing the accused.

The investigating agency stated, “We don’t want this order to be prolonged. Let notice be issued.” However, Judge Gogne emphasised the court’s responsibility to first evaluate whether issuing a notice is warranted. “Before the court is satisfied that notice is required, it cannot pass such an order,” the judge said.

The judge pointed out that there were deficiencies in the ED's complaint, specifically mentioning that certain documents listed in the chargesheet were missing. “There are certain documents missing in the chargesheet as highlighted by the Ahlmad (court officer). ED is directed to file those documents,” the judge said. Only after these documents are submitted will the court consider the matter of issuing notices.

The ED insisted it was proceeding transparently, asserting that it was not withholding any information. “We’re not hiding anything. We’re giving the accused a fair opportunity to present their side before the court takes cognizance,” the ED’s counsel told the court.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 2, at which point it will decide whether to move forward with issuing notices to the accused, including the senior Congress leaders.

The case stems from allegations of financial irregularities involving the National Herald newspaper and has been under investigation by the ED for several years. The Congress party has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, calling the probe politically motivated.

(PTI inputs)