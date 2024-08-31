PM Modi inaugurates 2-day National Conference of Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, CJI DY Chandrachud and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal were also present at the event.

On this occasion, the PM also unveiled the stamp and the coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The two-day conference, organised by the Supreme Court of India, will be attended by more than 800 participants from the district judiciary of all States and Union Territories.

The five working sessions will deliberate and discuss issues related to the District Judiciary such as infrastructure, human resources, inclusive courtrooms for all, judicial security and judicial wellness, caste management and judicial training.

The session on "Infrastructure and Human Resources" aims to explore ways to enhance the infrastructure and human capital for the district judiciary, stated the press statement issued by the Supreme Court.

(Inputs from agencies)