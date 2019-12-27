Friday, December 27, 2019
     
National Bank Holidays in 2020: Check complete list

National Bank Holidays in 2020 Complete List: ​The year 2020 is set to commence. For those looking forward to vacations in the coming year, we have a complete list of national holidays for you. The following calendar lists only national bank holidays. Some of these bank holidays are liable to change with the sighting of the moon.  

New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2019 16:27 IST
The year 2020 is set to commence. For those looking forward to vacations in the coming year, we have a complete list of national holidays for you. The following calendar lists only national bank holidays. Some of these bank holidays are liable to change with the sighting of the moon. The good news is that most of these bank holidays are on weekends, which makes for a perfect getaway time. 

FULL LIST OF NATIONAL BANK HOLIDAYS IN 2020:

HOLIDAY DATE DAY
Republic Day January 26 Sunday
Mahashivratri February 21 Friday
Holi March 10 Tuesday
Ram Navmi April 2 Thursday
Good Friday April 10 Friday
Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 Tuesday
Eid-al-Fitr May 25 Monday
Eid-al-Adha August 1 Saturday
Krishna Janmashtami August 11 Tuesday
Independence Day August 15 Saturday
Muhurram August 30 Sunday
Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Friday
Dussehra October 26 Monday
Eid-Milad-un-Nabi October 30 Friday
Diwali November 14 Saturday
Guru Nanak Jayanti November 30 Monday
Christmas December 25 Saturday

