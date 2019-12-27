National Bank Holidays in 2020: Check complete list

The year 2020 is set to commence. For those looking forward to vacations in the coming year, we have a complete list of national holidays for you. The following calendar lists only national bank holidays. Some of these bank holidays are liable to change with the sighting of the moon. The good news is that most of these bank holidays are on weekends, which makes for a perfect getaway time.
FULL LIST OF NATIONAL BANK HOLIDAYS IN 2020:
|HOLIDAY
|DATE
|DAY
|Republic Day
|January 26
|Sunday
|Mahashivratri
|February 21
|Friday
|Holi
|March 10
|Tuesday
|Ram Navmi
|April 2
|Thursday
|Good Friday
|April 10
|Friday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14
|Tuesday
|Eid-al-Fitr
|May 25
|Monday
|Eid-al-Adha
|August 1
|Saturday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|August 11
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|August 15
|Saturday
|Muhurram
|August 30
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 2
|Friday
|Dussehra
|October 26
|Monday
|Eid-Milad-un-Nabi
|October 30
|Friday
|Diwali
|November 14
|Saturday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|November 30
|Monday
|Christmas
|December 25
|Saturday